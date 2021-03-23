Carrier was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Carrier will play in Tuesday's game against the Red Wings. The 24-year-old has made nine appearances this year, recording two points, 19 shots on net and 15 blocked shots.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Ascends to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Back on active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Boosted from taxi squad•