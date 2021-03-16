Carrier was designated for the taxi squad Tuesday.
Carrier typically drops to the taxi squad on his off-days. He'll likely be back up with the active roster for Thursday's road game against the Panthers, and his spot in the lineup is secure until either Roman Josi (upper body) or Ryan Ellis (upper body) returns.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Boosted from taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Rises to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Bumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Shifts to taxi squad•