Carrier scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-2 home win against the Flames.

The 27-year-old rearguard scored his first goal of the season, and he light the lamp for the first time since Dec. 19, 2022 against the Oilers, also at Bridgestone Arena. Carrier ended up with one shot on goal, a blocked shot, a minor penalty and two hits in his 19:24 of ice time across 26 shifts.