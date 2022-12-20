Carrier scored the overtime winner during Monday's 4-3 victory over the visiting Oilers.

Carrier, who dressed for the first time since Dec. 10, converted his first game-winning tally in 125 career games. The 26-year-old defenseman received a 135-foot transition pass from Cody Glass and scored off a 2-on-1 breakaway, his second in 24 games this season. Carrier added two shots and a plus-1 rating against the Oilers.