Carrier scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Anaheim.

Carrier got the Predators on the board midway through the third period, initiating a Nashville rush with a blocked shot before beating Lukas Dostal for a shorthanded goal. The goal is Carrier's first since Nov. 22 and his first point in 10 games. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 11 points (two goals, nine assists) with 78 blocked shots and 37 hits through 37 games this season.