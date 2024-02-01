Carrier (upper body) will not play Wednesday versus the Kings.
Carrier was apparently injured Monday versus the Senators, and it will cost him a game heading into the All-Star break. The 27-year-old defenseman will be replaced by Tyson Barrie, who was a healthy scratch for the prior four games.
