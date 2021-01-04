Carrier was deemed unfit to practice Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The Predators didn't disclose why Carrier is unavailable. The 24-year-old signed a three-year, two-way contract last April and he'll be on the roster bubble once he's healthy. Carrier recorded three pointless games for the Preds last year, but he tallied 37 points over 55 contests with AHL Milwaukee.