Carrier recorded two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Now with just four points (all assists) in 11 games this season, Carrier is on pace to matching the career-high 30 points he posted back in 2021-22. He'll need a few more nights like this to do it, though, but he's making a case for himself to remain in the lineup on a nightly basis. However, until we see a little more offensive consistency from him, it's hard to recommend him as a reliable fantasy option in most formats.
