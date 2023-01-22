Carrier registered two assists in a 5-3 win against Los Angeles on Saturday.
Carrier has two goals and eight points in 39 games in 2022-23. This was his first multi-point game of the season. He also contributed an assist against St. Louis on Thursday, so perhaps he's heating up.
