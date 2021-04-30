Carrier (lower body) has been upgraded to day-to-day.
Carrier has missed the Predators' last 13 games with a lower-body injury, but it looks like he's closing in on a return to action. The 24-year-old defenseman has notched three points in 15 contests this campaign.
