Carrier (upper body) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Alex Daugherty of AtoZ Sports Nashville reports.
Carrier was injured in Thursday's 2-1 win over Florida following a shot block. He has supplied nine points, 48 shots on goal, 67 blocks and 57 hits in 43 contests this campaign. There is a chance that Carrier could return before the end of the season.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Suffers injury Thursday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Draws helper in return•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Back in action•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Facing extended absence•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Doesn't finish Tuesday's game•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Notches two assists Saturday•