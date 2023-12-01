Carrier (upper body) will be out of action week-to-week, according to Predators insider Alex Daugherty.
Carrier was injured in the first period Thursday, when hit by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov. Carrier has a goal and seven assists in 22 games this season and his spot on the blue line will be taken by Dante Fabbro.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Can't finish contest•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Nets first goal of season•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Notches pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Collects assist in win•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Good to go•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Reaches one-year deal•