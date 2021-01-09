Carrier was waived by the Predators on Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Carrier played in just three games for the Preds lasts season, and could be a candidate for their taxi squad this year, assuming he clears waivers first. The 24-year-old blueliner notched five goals and 37 points in 55 games at AHL Milwaukee last season.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Good to go•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Not practicing Monday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Secures contract extension•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Sent back to minors•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Promoted from minors•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Shipped to minors•