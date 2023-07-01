Carrier (upper body) signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Predators on Saturday, per PuckPedia.

Carrier was a restricted free agent prior to the deal. The 26-year-old defenseman was limited to 43 games last season, recording two goals, seven assists, 67 blocked shots and 57 hits. He'll likely play a bottom-four role for the Predators in 2023-24 before potentially reaching unrestricted free agency next summer.