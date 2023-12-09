Carrier (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now reports.

Carrier was deemed week-to-week at the start of December but was only out for four games. The 27-year-old will return to a bottom-four role alongside Jeremy Lauzon on the second pairing. Carrier has eight points, 51 blocked shots and 20 hits through 22 games this season.