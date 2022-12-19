Carrier (upper body) will return to the lineup Monday versus Edmonton, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Carrier has registered one goal, 26 shots on net, 27 blocks and 30 hits in 23 games this season. He will be paired with Mattias Ekholm on Monday night after sitting out four games last week.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Injured Saturday•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Still searching for first point•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Can't crack scoresheet•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Collects assist in Game 2 loss•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Generates helper Thursday•