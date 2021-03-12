Carrier was assigned to the Predators' taxi squad Friday.
This is likely just a paper move, so look for Carrier to return to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay. He's gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating in four appearances with Nashville this season.
