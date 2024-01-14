Carrier scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Carrier tallied with eight seconds left in regulation to give the Predators their first lead of the game. The defenseman hasn't been a consistent scorer this season, but he has two goals over his last three contests. He's at three tallies, 12 points, 30 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances this season. Carrier mainly plays a defensive role in the Predators' top four.