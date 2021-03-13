Carrier has been promoted to Nashville's active roster ahead of Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay.
Carrier is expected to skate with Mattias Ekholm on the Predators' top pairing Saturday. He's gone scoreless while posting a minus-4 rating through four NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Returned to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Bumps to active roster•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Receives promotion•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Back on taxi squad•
-
Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Brought up to active roster•