Carrier inked a three-year, two-way contract extension with Nashville on Wednesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Carrier was set to become a restricted free agent this summer after his entry-level deal ran out but instead has re-signed with the club early. The blueliner has featured in just five NHL contests since making the jump from the QMJHL back in 2016-17. The 23-year-old will make his case for a full-time slot on the 23-man roster during training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.