Carrier penned a three-year, $11.25 million contract with Nashville on Monday.

Carrier deciding to re-up with the Predators will likely fly under the radar after the club signed top free agents Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. Still, the 27-year-old Carrier should be in the mix for a spot on the blue line after tallying four goals and 16 assists in 73 regular-season contests last season.