Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Sent back to minors
The Predators reassigned Carrier to the team's AHL Milwaukee affiliate Friday.
The Predators appear to be clearing out the roster for the club's upcoming week-long hiatus in the season, sending Carrier and a pair of other players to the minors to get in some additional action in the interim. Carrier may be a candidate to rejoin Nashville following the break.
