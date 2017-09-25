Carrier was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Only 20 years old, Carrier turned heads during his first professional season in 2016-17, recording 39 points in 72 AHL games. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 174 pounds, Carrier lacks the prototypical size of an NHL blueliner, but his skating ability and offensive instincts should earn him a full-time NHL gig at some point in his career.