Carrier logged an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
This was Carrier's second point over five games since the All-Star break. The 27-year-old blueliner has held down a steady bottom-four role this season, though a lack of power-play time has suppressed his offense. He's at 16 points, 44 shots on net, 48 hits, 104 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 51 appearances this season.
