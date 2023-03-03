Carrier (undisclosed) didn't complete Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Carrier didn't feature in the final 40 minutes of the contest, though it's unclear what prompted his exit. This was his third game back from an upper-body injury, though it's not clear if his exit Thursday is related to the previous issue. The Predators' road trip continues Saturday in Chicago.
