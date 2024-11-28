Carrier produced an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Carrier ended a nine-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old defenseman has held steady in a top-four role for much of the campaign, but the lack of offense has torpedoed his fantasy value. He's at a modest six points with 19 shots on net, 22 hits, 39 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 23 contests, and he's not a factor on the power play.