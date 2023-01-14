Carrier (undisclosed) will not play against Buffalo on Saturday, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Carrier is not expected to be out long-term, according to coach John Hynes. The defenseman will be replaced in the lineup by Roland McKeown. Carrier has two goals, five points, 46 hits and 56 blocks in 35 games this season,
