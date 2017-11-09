Emelin has just two assists in 14 games this season, and is currently riding a nine-game pointless drought.

Skating on the second pairing opposite P.K. Subban has not exactly turned Emelin into a fantasy-worthy option this season. Despite maintaining his top-four status on the Preds' blue line, Emelin's offensive zone start percentage is a mere 36.3%, meaning he spends most games stuck in his own end trying to prevent goals, rather than score them. The fact that the Preds deploy him as more of a defensive specialist translates into very little fantasy value in most formats. There are better options out there.