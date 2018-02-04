Predators' Alexei Emelin: Delivering plenty of hits but little scoring
Emelin was held off the scoresheet for the ninth consecutive game Saturday against the Rangers, but delivered six hits, two PIM, and a blocked shot in the Preds' 5-2 victory.
Emelin continues to be a steady presence on the team's third defensive pairing; however, he plays more of a stay-at-home defender role these days, leaving the offensive responsibilities to guys like P.K. Subban, Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. Now with just eight points in 49 games, Emelin is unlikely to challenge the career-high 17 points he posted in 2013-14 when he played for the Canadiens.
More News
-
Predators' Alexei Emelin: Goalless streak continues•
-
Predators' Alexei Emelin: Second straight assist in win over Stars•
-
Predators' Alexei Emelin: Tallies rare helper in win•
-
Predators' Alexei Emelin: Defensive role results in minimal fantasy value•
-
Predators' Alexei Emelin: Pair of helpers in win over Avs•
-
Predators' Alexei Emelin: Seeing increased ice time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...