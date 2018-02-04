Emelin was held off the scoresheet for the ninth consecutive game Saturday against the Rangers, but delivered six hits, two PIM, and a blocked shot in the Preds' 5-2 victory.

Emelin continues to be a steady presence on the team's third defensive pairing; however, he plays more of a stay-at-home defender role these days, leaving the offensive responsibilities to guys like P.K. Subban, Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. Now with just eight points in 49 games, Emelin is unlikely to challenge the career-high 17 points he posted in 2013-14 when he played for the Canadiens.