Predators' Alexei Emelin: Goalless streak continues
Emelin has failed to find the back of the next in seven consecutive outings.
During his goal drought, Emelin has garnered two helpers, five shots and 18 hits -- so at least he is contributing in some fashion. With Ryan Ellis back to 100 percent, Emelin has been relegated to a third pairing role and will likely see his partner shuffled between Yannick Weber, Anthony Bitetto and Matt Irwin -- all of whom signed contract extensions Tuesday. Noticeably left off the list of signees, Emelin is now the lone member of the Nashville blue line not under contract for 2018-19.
