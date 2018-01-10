Emelin has failed to find the back of the next in seven consecutive outings.

During his goal drought, Emelin has garnered two helpers, five shots and 18 hits -- so at least he is contributing in some fashion. With Ryan Ellis back to 100 percent, Emelin has been relegated to a third pairing role and will likely see his partner shuffled between Yannick Weber, Anthony Bitetto and Matt Irwin -- all of whom signed contract extensions Tuesday. Noticeably left off the list of signees, Emelin is now the lone member of the Nashville blue line not under contract for 2018-19.