Predators' Alexei Emelin: Pair of helpers in win over Avs
Emelin recorded his first two points in a Predators jersey with a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.
Even with the return of Roman Josi (lower body) to the lineup, Emelin still saw elevated minutes of 17:08 playing on the top pairing opposite P.K. Subban. Emelin still doesn't see any time on the power play, but he still has a strong enough supporting cast to make him a decent low-tier fantasy option in deeper formats.
