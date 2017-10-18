Emelin recorded his first two points in a Predators jersey with a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Even with the return of Roman Josi (lower body) to the lineup, Emelin still saw elevated minutes of 17:08 playing on the top pairing opposite P.K. Subban. Emelin still doesn't see any time on the power play, but he still has a strong enough supporting cast to make him a decent low-tier fantasy option in deeper formats.