Emelin snapped a 12-game pointless drought with his third assist of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Emelin continues to do exactly what the Preds ask him to do, which is play a shutdown role, throw his body around and kill penalties. He starts just 36% of his shifts in the offensive zone (lowest among all Nashville defensemen), is second on the team in hits (45) and sees a significant amount of time on the penalty kill (2:53). Needless to say, all of this amounts to much more value in the real world than it does in the fantasy realm. Bottom line, Emelin does not deserve to be on anyone's fantasy squad outside of ultra-deep leagues.