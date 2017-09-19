Predators' Alexei Emelin: Ready to play Tuesday
Emelin (knee) will be in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Panthers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
After making a brief stop in Las Vegas, Emelin is ready to make his Nashville debut and is apparently fully recovered from the knee surgery he underwent in April. The Russian defender's former Montreal teammate, P.K. Subban, is also in the early game's lineup, so it will be interesting to see whether coach Peter Laviolette chooses to reunite the two on a defensive pairing, if only for this preseason game.
More News
-
Predators' Alexei Emelin: Sent to the Music City•
-
Golden Knights' Alexei Emelin: Selected by Vegas in expansion draft•
-
Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Undergoes knee procedure•
-
Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Scores lone goal in elimination loss•
-
Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Back in action Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Alexei Emelin: Could return for Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...