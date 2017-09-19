Emelin (knee) will be in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Panthers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

After making a brief stop in Las Vegas, Emelin is ready to make his Nashville debut and is apparently fully recovered from the knee surgery he underwent in April. The Russian defender's former Montreal teammate, P.K. Subban, is also in the early game's lineup, so it will be interesting to see whether coach Peter Laviolette chooses to reunite the two on a defensive pairing, if only for this preseason game.