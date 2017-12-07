Emelin recorded an assist for the second straight game in Tuesday's win over the Stars. He also dished out four hits and blocked two shots.

Emelin continues to skate alongside P.K. Subban on the Preds' defensive pairing, but it hasn't translated to much offense thus far. Now with just three points on the season, Emelin is firmly entrenched in the lower tier of fantasy blueliners. What's worse, the 31-year-old Russian will likely see a drop in ice time once Ryan Ellis returns from a knee injury in January. Bottom line -- despite his recent points surge, Emelin still does not warrant much fantasy consideration in most formats.