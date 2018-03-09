Emelin has been averaging 20:15 in ice time over the past four games, skating on the second defensive pairing in place of the injured Roman Josi (upper body).

While the bump in ice time has been nice to see from a fantasy perspective, Emelin's increased on-ice responsibility still hasn't shown up on the scoresheet. He's currently riding an excruciating 25-game pointless streak, with his last point (an assist) dating back to Jan. 6 against the Kings. Emelin's main value to the team (and fantasy owners) continues to lie primarily in the secondary stat categories such as hits and blocked shots. Providing offense will never be one of his primary objectives.