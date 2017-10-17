Predators' Alexei Emelin: Seeing increased ice time as injury replacement
Emelin has been logging time on the top defensive pairing the past three games, averaging almost 20 minutes per game alongside P.K. Subban.
After seeing just 9:47 in his debut game for the Preds and sitting out the next game as a healthy scratch, Emelin has been thrust into a very prominent role ever since Roman Josi went down with a lower-body injury. He doesn't have much to show for it, however, with zero points through four games along with a minus-1 rating and just three shots on goal. Expect the 31-year-old defender to return to a second- or third-line role once Josi gets the green light to return to the lineup.
