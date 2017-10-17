Emelin has been logging time on the top defensive pairing the past three games, averaging almost 20 minutes per game alongside P.K. Subban.

After seeing just 9:47 in his debut game for the Preds and sitting out the next game as a healthy scratch, Emelin has been thrust into a very prominent role ever since Roman Josi went down with a lower-body injury. He doesn't have much to show for it, however, with zero points through four games along with a minus-1 rating and just three shots on goal. Expect the 31-year-old defender to return to a second- or third-line role once Josi gets the green light to return to the lineup.