Emelin snapped a 12-game point drought with his third assist of the season in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Emelin continues to do exactly what the Preds of him, which is play a shutdown role, throw his body around and kill penalties. He starts just 36 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone (lowest among all Nashville defensemen), is second on the team in hits (45) and sees a significant amount of time on the penalty kill (2:53). Needless to say, all of this amounts to much more value in the real world than it does in the fantasy realm.