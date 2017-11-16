Lindback earned his first call-up of the season Thursday.

While the decision to swap backup goalies could be contributed to getting Juuse Saros some much needed play time, Lindback's 8-3-0 record and 2.46 GAA with AHL Milwaukee were no doubt factors as well. The 29-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2015-16 when he was with Arizona, but may have to wait even longer as Nashville is not scheduled for a back-to-back until December.