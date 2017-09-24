Predators' Anders Lindback: Gets Sunday's starting nod
Lindback will start Sunday's preseason tilt against Columbus, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The big Swede last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 campaign and is hoping a return to Nashville -- where he enjoyed two successful seasons as Pekka Rinne's backup -- will rejuvenate his career. While Lindback is currently toiling as the organization's third or fourth goaltender, it's certainly within the realm of possibility for Lindback to play himself into an NHL role in 2017-18.
