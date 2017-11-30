Lindback was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

This move is likely more about getting Juuse Saros minutes with the Admirals than it is about Lindback's performance. With games Thursday and Saturday against Vancouver and Anaheim respectively, the veteran will almost certainly spend his time on the bench watching Pekka Rinne patrol the crease. A swap between the Swede and Saros should be expected in the near future.

