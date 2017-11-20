Predators' Anders Lindback: Shipped back to Milwaukee
Lindback was reassigned to the minors Monday.
As expected, Lindback's promotion to Nashville was short lived, as the goal was simply to get youngster Juuse Saros some game action. Having achieved that outcome, the 29-year-old Swede returns to the Admirals, where he has posted a 8-3-0 record with a .918 save percentage. While this probably isn't the last time the Predators will swap these two netminders, it seems Saros -- not Lindback -- is the long-term replacement for Pekke Rinne.
