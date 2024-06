Gibson was sent to Nashville from Detroit on Monday in exchange for Jesse Kiiskinen and a 2024 second-round pick.

Gibson put up solid numbers with OHL Soo this season, racking up 12 goals and 32 helpers in 68 contests for the Greyhounds. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner could offer decent offensive upside once he makes the jump to the professional ranks -- though that's likely still at least a season or more away.