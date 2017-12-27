Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Could be bound for AHL soon
Bitetto served as a healthy scratch in four of nine games leading up to the holiday break.
Bitetto, who has just three points in 20 games, has been rotating with Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin for a spot on the Preds' third defensive pairing for most of this season. With Ryan Ellis (knee) set to return to the lineup in January, expect Bitetto to be returned to AHL Milwaukee sometime in the foreseeable future.
