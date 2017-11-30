Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Finally seeing regular ice time
Bitetto recorded just his third point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Bitetto still sees far too little ice time (averaging 13:44 per game) to be of any use in most standard fantasy formats. On the plus side, however, Bitetto has now played in eight consecutive games after serving as a healthy scratch for the better part of a nine-game stretch from late October to early November. It still doesn't add up to much fantasy value, but hey, it's a start. If you're in an ultra-deep league in need of a warm body, well...you've found one.
More News
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Watching from press box•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Rare opportunity to suit up versus Isles•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Skates on third pairing in season debut•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Excels in Thursday's win•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Healthy scratch most nights•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Tagging into lineup Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...