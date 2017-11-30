Bitetto recorded just his third point of the season with an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Bitetto still sees far too little ice time (averaging 13:44 per game) to be of any use in most standard fantasy formats. On the plus side, however, Bitetto has now played in eight consecutive games after serving as a healthy scratch for the better part of a nine-game stretch from late October to early November. It still doesn't add up to much fantasy value, but hey, it's a start. If you're in an ultra-deep league in need of a warm body, well...you've found one.