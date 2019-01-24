Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Lands on waivers
Bitetto was designated for waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Bitetto has served as a healthy scratch for 10 consecutive outings and has been limited to 18 appearances this season. Even when the blueliner is in the lineup, he is averaging a mere 10:40 of ice time. Considering the 28-year-old carries a cap hit of just $650,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, it wouldn't be a shock to see a team claim him in order to see how he might fit into its lineup for the rest of the campaign. If he does clear, Bitetto will likely be reassigned to AHL Milwaukee in order to make room for Kyle Turris (lower body) or Miikka Salomaki (upper body) to be activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Seeing little ice time this season•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Watching from press box•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Still not seeing regular minutes•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Not expected to play much this season•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Manages three points in 2017-18•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Watches from press box Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...