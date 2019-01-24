Bitetto was designated for waivers Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Bitetto has served as a healthy scratch for 10 consecutive outings and has been limited to 18 appearances this season. Even when the blueliner is in the lineup, he is averaging a mere 10:40 of ice time. Considering the 28-year-old carries a cap hit of just $650,000 and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, it wouldn't be a shock to see a team claim him in order to see how he might fit into its lineup for the rest of the campaign. If he does clear, Bitetto will likely be reassigned to AHL Milwaukee in order to make room for Kyle Turris (lower body) or Miikka Salomaki (upper body) to be activated off injured reserve.