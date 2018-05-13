Bitetto tallied a goal and two assists during 32 games in 2017-18, while averaging 13:26 of ice time.

This marks Bitetto's fourth season in Nashville, but due to the tremendous defensive depth present, his 32 games played in 2017-18 set a new career high. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old's three points were his lowest since his rookie campaign despite seeing an offensive zone start rate of 53 percent, and one area of his game he needs to improve upon is his discipline -- he spent 22 minutes of his campaign in the box due to minor penalties, including two games with four or more penalty minutes. Bitetto is set to return next season in Nashville on the last year of his contract, but figure to bounce between the third pairing and press box once again.