Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Not expected to play much this season
Bitetto played his first game of the season Saturday against the Islanders, notching his first assist in just 10:45 of ice time.
Bitetto didn't see much game time last season, skating in just 32 games and collecting just three points. Given the Preds boast one of the most stacked blue lines in the NHL, expect Bitetto to play a similar role this season -- he'll slot in mostly as an injury sub or if one of the team's regulars needs the night off.
