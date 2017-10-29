Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Rare opportunity to suit up versus Isles
Bitetto saw 16:48 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. It was his first time back in the lineup after sitting out the previous three games as a healthy scratch.
Bitetto continues to offer very little value to fantasy owners, as he is really nothing more than a depth defenseman for the Preds at the current time. He played in just 29 and 28 games, respectively, the past two seasons, and doesn't project to play much more than that in the current campaign. Avoid.
