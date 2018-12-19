Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Seeing little ice time this season
Bitetto was back in the lineup Tuesday, skating 12:18 against the Blackhawks after sitting out the previous three games as a healthy scratch.
Bitetto continues to platoon with Matt Irwin for a spot on the Preds' third defensive pairing opposite Yannick Weber. Unfortunately, with P.K. Subban's return from an upper-body injury looming on the horizon, there will be even less ice time to go around and Bitetto may be looking at a full-time spot on the bench. Needless to say, with just three assists in 14 games this season, Bitetto should not be on anyone's fantasy roster.
