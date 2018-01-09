Bitetto signed a one-year, $650,000 contract extension with the Predators on Tuesday.

Bitetto is by no means a flashy player -- he's never broken 30 games or eight points in a season, after all -- but his extension, as well as those of Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin, reassures Nashville's defensive depth for at least the next season or two. Regardless, the 27-year-old should not be counted on for fantasy production anytime soon.